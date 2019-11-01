Friday, November 1, 2019 - A Kenyan native studying Computer Engineering in the Unites States was found dead at the University of Massachusetts (UMass), Amherst campus, on Wednesday, October 30th.





The body of the student identified as Eric Kang’ethe was found by local police lying in the vicinity of McGuirk Alumni stadium.





The family said they had no contact with him since Sunday, October 27, and reported him as a missing person.





According to Massachusetts State Police, the cause of his death has not yet been disclosed and investigations surrounding his death are ongoing.





Kang’ethe was born in Nairobi and migrated with his family to the United States where he went on to graduate from Doherty Memorial High School in Worcester before enrolling at UMass.





“We extend our sincere condolences to Erick’s family and friends,” David C. Vaillancourt, associate vice chancellor and interim dean of students for UMass, said in a statement



