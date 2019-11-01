Friday, November 1, 2019 - Celebrated singer and rapper, Nyashinki, who makes Kenyan women soak their pants wet, has finally wedded his longtime girlfriend.





Nyash, as he is commonly known, held a traditional ceremony attended by close friends and family members in Nandi and tied the knot with his girlfriend.





Nyashinki’s wife, Zippy, is a fashion stylist.





The two have dated for years but they keep their affairs under the wraps.





On social media, they don’t post photos together like other celebrities neither do they attend public events together.





Photos going round show Nyashinki walking hand in hand with his wife while wearing traditional attires during the ruracio ceremony.





It’s not clear whether they will hold a white wedding.



