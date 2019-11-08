Friday, November 8, 2019 - A Kenyan lady who was trying to traffic 1.2kg of cocaine to Thailand, was arrested at the Suvarbhumi airport in Bangkok.





The lady whose identity is yet to be revealed had swallowed the hard drugs to avoid detection and had arrived Bangkok from Luanda, Angola.





However, the drugs were detected after she was subjected to an x-ray and arrested following a joint operation by the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) and the Air Interdiction Task Force (AITF).





Not long ago, another Kenyan lady was arrested at the same airport after she was found in possession of 68 capsules of cocaine.





Authorities revealed that the Kenyan lady was arrested alongside a Nigerian man who had used her as a mule to carry the drugs.









Thailand is a major drug trafficking hub due to its porous borders and lax law enforcement that makes the transit of narcotics much easier giving the dealers access to large markets in Asia such as China.





In September, Two Nigerian men collapsed and died aboard an Ethiopian Arline flight after the drugs they had swallowed burst open in their stomach.





The two had boarded the plane in Brazil and were en route to Ethiopia.



