Thursday, November 14, 2019 - Kenyan midfielder, Johanna Omollo, has scooped the FIFPRO merit award for 2019 that comes with $25,000 (Sh2.5 million)





Omollo, who plies his trade with Belgium Division 1 side, Cercel Brugge, was recognized for his charity work in Dandora, where he comes from, through the ‘Johanna Omollo Foundation’ football for good program.





Omollo’s foundation was fronted for the award by the Kenya Footballers Welfare Association (KEFWA).





KEFWA Chairman, James Situma, and Secretary General, Jerry Santo, received the cheque on his behalf during the FIFPRO General Assembly held in Sydney Australia on Thursday.





“It was a moment of excitement for KEFWA when Johanna Omollo won the FIFPro Merit Award, beating five other contestants around the world. May he keep contributing positively and changing lives in the society,” Situma stated.





Johanna becomes the 12th player to receive the award and the 3rd in Africa since its inception in 2008.





The award recognizes professional footballers who do outstanding work in order to improve other people’s lives by dedicating their time and resources for the benefit of others.