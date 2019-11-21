Thursday November 21, 2019 - Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has claimed that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is being led by crooks who have stolen billions from Kenyan taxpayers.





BBI is the brain child of President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM party leader.





Former Attorney General and current Busia Senator, Amos Wako, and Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, are among those drumming up support for the initiative.

Wako is an international fugitive because of his involvement in the Goldenberg and Anglo leasing scandals while serving as an Attorney General while Waiguru is a big rat when it came to the disappearance of billions of shillings in the National Youth Service (NYS).





“With crooks like Amos Wako and @AnneWaiguruin charge of the #BBI HandChieth, The People's Con-Man @RailaOdingaand Despot Muigai Njee Meta Meta/Kenyatta cannot sell their poisonous fictions about "unity" and "fight against corruption." Kenyans should lock them up. #RejectBBI,’” Miguna stated.





Miguna is still in exile in Canada after he was declared persona non grata by the Kenyan Government.



