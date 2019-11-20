Wednesday, November 20, 2019- A Kenya Navy soldier gunned down a boda boda rider for alleged trespass in Mtongwe Navy Barracks on Wednesday morning.





The rider identified as Leonard Komora, 19, is said to have gone to pick a passenger in the restricted area when he was gunned down for trespassing.





The incident took place at around 6.45am and the deceased's body was later taken to Coast General Provincial Hospital.





The deceased’s mother, Martha Njeri, spoke to the media and revealed that Komora was her only son.





" This is unfair. They have killed my son for no good reason.”





“He was my only son. He was the one providing for me ," she said.





Soldiers in all Barracks in Kenya are usually on red alert overt threats from terrorists.





Three months ago, two suspected terrorists blew themselves accidentally while assembling an explosive device in Likoni, just a stone throw away from Mtongwe Navy Barracks.







