Sunday December 1, 2019-

A section of Ukambani community leaders have asked Deputy President William Ruto to woo Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, in a bid to form a formidable alliance to win the 2022 presidential election.





Speaking at Kangundo town on Saturday the leaders led by Machakos Town MP, Victor Munyaka ,said that its obvious ODM leader Raila Odinga is not interested in Kalonzo anymore.





He noted that a coalition between Ruto and Kalonzo would translate to a win in 2022 presidential race.





He said that the DP had won over Ukambani people and he wouldn't have a hard time getting them to vote for him due to the development projects he had initiated in the region.





"I'm asking you on behalf of the Kambas please woo Kalonzo. The situation in Ukambani is fertile and you can easily conquer Ukambani. We have seen the development you have brought in the region and we will support you fully," Munyaka said.





The Jubilee Party elected legislator said that the Ukambani region wouldn't support Raila Odinga again despite him (Raila) uniting with the three Ukambani governors.





Munyaka spoke at Kangundo Holy Spirit Catholic Church during a fundraising ceremony graced by Ruto.



