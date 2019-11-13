Wednesday November 13, 2019 - Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has alleged that Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has crossed over and is now working with Deputy President William Ruto.





Speaking on Wednesday, Mutua claimed that the move is a blow to Ukambani people, since Kalonzo will once again be playing second fiddle to Ruto and can't deliver the Presidency.





He noted that judging by the ambition the DP has shown in clinching the top seat, it is very unlikely he will sacrifice it for Kalonzo.





"We know that Kalonzo is working with Ruto and he has not denied it.”





“If he wants to work with Ruto, do you think Ruto will agree to be deputy so that Kalonzo can be president?”





“(But kama anataka kufanya na Ruto, do you think Ruto atakubali kuwa deputy eti ndio Kalonzo awe rais)?" Mutua posed during an interview.





According to Mutua, who has also declared interest in the presidency, Kalonzo's move is a demonstration of a man who has given up and who might take any position he is given.





"This means he has given up.”





“It means atakubali kuwa (he will agree to take) number 2, 3, 4 or 5," Mutua said.





The Wiper leader is yet to issue an official statement on claims that he is working with DP Ruto.



