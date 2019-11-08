Friday November 8, 2019

-Former Kiambu County Governor, William Kabogo, has congratulated National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga for winning the Kibra by-election.





In the by- election, Raila Odinga’s candidate, Imran Okoth,whitewashed Jubilee Party candidate,MacDonald Mariga, who had the backing of Deputy President William Ruto.





Commenting on social media on Friday, Kabogo said Raila is a political genius and his strategic mind has enabled him bestride Kenya like a colossus.





“Congrats Imran for your victory @kibra indeed Baba is an Enigma, hate or like him he’s Baba period," tweeted Kabogo, who is keen to inherit President Uhuru Kenyatta's Mt Kenya base.





Kabogo lost to Ferdinand Waititu in 2017 polls and has often accused Ruto of orchestrating his defeat on previous interviews.





Imran Okoth on Thursday clinched the Kibra seat having scored over 24,000 votes in a closely contested election that almost split the country.





His closest challenger MacDonald Mariga, a former Kenyan international, conceded defeat way before Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announced Okoth as the winner.





"After the election, we should go back to our past life and strengthen our friendship. I will offer you maximum support," Mariga said.



