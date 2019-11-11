Monday, November 11, 2019- K24 presenter Anne Kiguta has launched a scathing attack on ODM leader, Raila Odinga, over the poor living conditions in Kibra which is now referred to as ‘Baba’s Bedroom’





Speaking during her Sunday night show, Kiguta challenged the former Prime Minister to use his new found camaraderie with President Uhuru to fix Kibra which is Africa’s second largest urban slum.





Kibra had been on the spotlight for the past few weeks following a hotly contested by-election that culminated in ODM’s Imran Okoth emerging victorious.





“In your bedroom, water and sanitation are literally a pipe dream and have been for decades,” she said.





“Everybody is wondering why you, with your political clout, still have a bedroom that looks like that, with local city residents who still live like they do.”





Watch the video below.



