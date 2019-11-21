Thursday, November 21, 2019- K24 producer, Daniel Chemjor, died on Wednesday night following a tragic road accident along the Iten-Kabarnet road.





Chemjor's car veered off the road and plunged 200 feet below in Kerio Rive r as he was approaching Kerio River Bridge, Baringo County.





The process of retrieving the body and the vehicle was halted last night due to darkness but police with the help of private divers were able to retrieve the car and the body on Thursday morning.





See photos below.



