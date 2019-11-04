Monday, November 4, 2019 - Media Personality, Julie Gichuru, has narrated her untold story on battling depression when he parents divorced





The former Citizen TV news anchor took to social media to share a photo of herself when she was 21 and went on to reveal how it was the hardest moment of her life.





At the time, she was a second year law student at Cardiff University and she had to take up two jobs to pay for her tuition fees.





She also didn’t have a home to go back to since her father remarried and her mother had also migrated.





995 - 21 years old. 2nd year of LLB Law, in University in Cardiff Wales, UWCC.



I was in the throes of deep depression.





My parents divorced, Dad remarried and Mum emigrated.





I had no home to go back to.





I didn't have enough money to complete my degree.





I was frightened and anxious.





I lamented with God, I told Him I was so angry with Him, but I still loved Him and I asked Him to hold me tight and never let me go.





I found two jobs at this point and studied hard.





I didn't know where I would end up but I knew knowledge would get me there.





As long as I had breath in my body, I was going to get there.



Never doubt that you can get there.



Never stop moving forward.