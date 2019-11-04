0 ,
Monday, November 4, 2019 - Media Personality, Julie Gichuru, has narrated her untold story on battling depression when he parents divorced

The former Citizen TV news anchor took to social media to share a photo of herself when she was 21 and went on to reveal how it was the hardest moment of her life.

At the time, she was a second year law student at Cardiff University and she had to take up two jobs to pay for her tuition fees.

She also didn’t have a home to go back to since her father remarried and her mother had also migrated.

Read her post below.

995 - 21 years old. 2nd year of LLB Law, in University in Cardiff Wales, UWCC.

I was in the throes of deep depression.

My parents divorced, Dad remarried and Mum emigrated.

I had no home to go back to.

I didn't have enough money to complete my degree.

I was frightened and anxious.

I lamented with God, I told Him I was so angry with Him, but I still loved Him and I asked Him to hold me tight and never let me go.

I found two jobs at this point and studied hard.

I didn't know where I would end up but I knew knowledge would get me there.

As long as I had breath in my body, I was going to get there.

#Excelsior #NoLimits #AwesomeLord

Never doubt that you can get there.

Never stop moving forward.
