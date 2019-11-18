Monday November 18, 2019 - Bahati MP, Kimani Ngunjiri, has said President Uhuru Kenyatta needs to see a doctor over a remark he made in Sagana on Friday over just concluded Kibra by-election.





Uhuru, who was addressing over 4,000 Central Kenyans leaders, termed the Kibra mini-poll as peaceful and claimed that it was as a result of his handshake with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga.





Speaking on Monday, Ngunjiri faulted Uhuru over these remarks and said the Kibra poll was not peaceful.





"The only thing I disagree with Uhuru ni kusema (is saying) Kibera was peaceful, he should have condemned the violence.”





“Pia akisema watu wajiulizie ni kama kusema watu wajihami (also, when he tells those attacked to handle it personally it's like telling people to arm themselves)," Ngunjiri said.





The vocal MP also bashed the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) for referring to Kibra as its "political bedroom" saying that it belittled Jubilee by likening Mariga to a flea.





"ODM won whichever way it used, but it's not right to brand Kibra their bedroom and referring to others as fleas (ODM walishinda whichever way walitumia lakini kusema eti hii ni bedroom na kuita wengine viroboto sio vizuri)," he said.



