Wednesday November 27, 2019 -Joseph Irungu alias Jowie, a prime suspect in Monica Kimani's murder received a first win in court about a year after being implicated in the murder.





This is after the court heard on Tuesday that the DNA found on white strands used to tie the businesswoman's hands, could not be linked to him.





Government analyst Joseph Kagunda reported that the DNA was of an unidentified male profile and not that of Jowie as had been stated by the prosecution.





Kagunda stated that he had received 73 exhibits from the police and DNA samples from several people.





The exhibits included; a knife, a wine glass, an empty beer, beer bottles, clothes, open shoes, a bloodstained towel and adhesive tape.





Kagunda disclosed that the profile on the strands and that of a beer can were of unknown origin.





Further, he stated that items collected in former Citizen TV news anchor Jacque Maribe's car did not match that of the slain businesswoman.





Jowie and Maribe are charged with the murder of Ms Kimani at her Lamuria Gardens Apartment in Kilimani off Dennis Pritt Road on September 19, 2018.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



