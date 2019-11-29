Friday November 29, 2019

-Former Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, has joined bandwagon of leaders opposed to the newly launched Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.





On Friday, Muthama, who was speaking in a function in Machakos, said the country need a disciplined leadership rather than changing the constitution after every election.





“We need a disciplined leadership rather than changing the constitution after every election,"Muthama stated.





Muthama’s remarks came even as Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, opposed the BBI saying the two leaders should have implemented the constitution first before drumming support for BBI.





“The much hyped report is dimply put underwhelming. Alot of issues raised like national ethos, fight against corruption and inclusivity already provided for by our constitution which is yet to be fully implemented,” Karua wrote on Twitter.





BBI is spearheaded by President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga.



