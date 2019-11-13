Property Letting Team Leader

Responsibilities

· Maintaining quality services of the property under management for sustenance

· Letting vacant space, preparing letters of offer, lease agreements, monitoring lease schedules for renewal

· Improve occupancy in all property and sourcing for tenants

· Carrying out market analysis for decision making decisions on rent reviews

· Identifying, implementing and benchmarking best practices in property Letting

· Act as a liaison between tenants and the landlord and maintain good relationship with the building’s tenants and occupants.

· Adherence to the standard operating procedures, tenant retention procedure, vacating-tenant procedures

· Administration of statutory requirements, statutory compliance on Health, safety security and environment, lifts and fire inspection, land rates, land rents and contractual-lease obligations.

· Regularly inspect tenant spaces, common areas and ground areas to ensure maintenance is carried out properly.

· Developing, training, motivating and evaluating departmental staff to achieve highest levels of performance through performance management

· Driving the organization’s culture and instilling our core values

Requirements

· Minimum 3 years’ experience in commercial property management

· Proficiency in Microsoft Applications including Word, Excel, Outlook and PowerPoint

· Strong analytical skills, Keen to details, good communication and interpersonal skills, as well as exceptional organizational and multi-tasking skills with the ability to work independently.

· A team player, good communication, analytical, problem solving and presentation skills.





Sales Executive

Job Summary

To sell properties assigned to you and as agreed within your periodic sale targets, and as assigned from time to time. This will include participating in company’s sales and marketing activities

Responsibilities

The job holder’s duties and responsibilities are outlined as follows:

· Contributing to the achievement of allocated annual sales targets for the region by proactively and rigorously engaging in sales activities;

· Work in conjunction with the business development team to identify sales opportunities in the region;

· Establishing and maintaining excellent customer relationships by providing an efficient, reliable, friendly and courteous service to all customers;

· Communicating effectively with customers and maintaining up to date information regarding new initiatives, prices, promotions, new product listings and product de-lists;

· Providing information and feedback on customer requirements and competitor activity in the region;

· Responsible for the provision of comprehensive and timely sales reports as required from time to time;

· Assisting the Unit Manager in establishing plans and strategies to expand the customer base in the assigned sales area;

· Maintaining contact with clients in the market area to ensure high levels of client satisfaction.

Requirements

The job holder must possess:

· Must have a university degree in sales and marketing. Post graduate qualification in a business related field will be an added advantage.

· Should have at least two years’ sales and marketing experience. Experience in a real estate company will be an added advantage.

· Should have a proven ability to achieve and surpass sales targets

