Thursday, November 14, 2019 - Students from the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) were over the moon after police spokesman, Charles Owino, told them to take the law into their hands and killed muggers who have been causing them sleepless nights.





The students recently held demos and barricaded the busy Thika superhighway, protesting against the rising insecurity around the campus.





The students alleged that they are mugged as early as 4PM.





Owino addressed the students after the demos and told them to stop being lazy.





He incited them to take the law into their hands and deal with the muggers mercilessly.





Watch video.



