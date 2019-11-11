Monday, November 11, 2019- The Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) main campus has been closed indefinitely after students went on strike on Monday morning.





Students who were protesting an incident where one of them was stabbed, went on rampage engaging police in a violent confrontation along Thika Superhighway at Juja.





The students claim that they have on several occasions got robbed by machete wielding thugs and their requests for enhanced security have fallen on deaf ears.





“Due to the rampant cases of insecurity in Juja and total failure of the relevant authorities to protect comrades and their properties we call upon all the students to join in a peaceful demonstration on Monday at 9.30 am,” read the memo from JKUSA official.





The demos caused a massive traffic snarl up along the busy Thika Superhighway before police officers contained the situation by lobbying teargas canisters.





Consequently, the university's administration announced that the school had been closed until further notice an ordered students out of the institution's premises immediately.



