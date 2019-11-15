Friday November 15, 2019 - Fresh details have emerged about how Deputy President William Ruto used the immediate former University of Nairobi Vice- Chancellor, Prof. Peter Mbithi, to get his fake doctorate degree and later dumped him like garbage.





According to sources, Mbithi tried reaching out to Ruto during his last days in office but his efforts proved futile.





Prof. Mbithi had helped Ruto get a doctorate degree that generated a lot of controversy during his tenure as VC.





He had also awarded a multimillion security tender to Lavington Security Company, associated with a Ruto ally.





But when the university council refused to extend Mbithi’s tenure as VC after State House read riot act, he drove to Ruto’s official residence in Karen but was shocked when he was turned away.





Initially while still in office, Prof. Mbithi could drive in and out as he wished except on this day.





He was surprised when he was told the DP was not going to see him.





When he introduced himself as the VC of UoN, the security team dismissed him saying they were under instructions not to allow him in.





The reason given was that the DP did not want to rub State House the wrong way by trying to intervene on his behalf.



