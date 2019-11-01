Friday, November 1, 2019 - Popular actor and Milele FM presenter, Jalang’o, has been linked to a secret affair with a sexy model from the Coast identified as Slyvanna Wanjiru.





Well placed sources informed the Kenyan DAILY POST that Slyvanna is heavily pregnant with the actor’s child.





He has been cheating on his beautiful Taita wife with the young model who was the first runners up in Miss Tourism Mombasa County.





The beautiful model, who has a body to die for, hinted about her pregnancy on her Instagram page by parading a photo of her growing baby bump.





Last week, Jalang’o visited his wife’s parents in Syokimau accompanied by close friends and family members and surprised many Kenyans who didn’t know that he is married.





He revealed that he has been married for several years but he has kept his family affairs under the wraps.





Despite being married, the high flying actor, MC, comedian and radio presenter has a stringent of secret baby mamas.





Here are photos of his pregnant Kikuyu side-dish.