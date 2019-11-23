Saturday, November 23, 2019- Inter Milan coach, Antonio Conte has revealed his advice to his players on how to have sex with their partners before a football match.





The former Chelsea coach who is keen to end the dominance of Juventus in Serie A revealed that he always advises his players to have sex with their wives and make sure they stay under their partners during sex.





According to Conte, players use more energy when having Sex with side chics compared to their wives and it ends up affecting their performance on the pitch.









Speaking to L'Equipe, the 50-year old Italian coach said: 'Competition for me is battle,'





'It is "your death, my life".





“I am very focused on the fact that in the end there should only be one left standing and I do everything to make it my team.





" During the season, I advise my players to have sex for short periods and with the minimum of effort, and better use positions where they are under their partners.





“And preferably, with their wives, because if with others, well, that needs extra action."



