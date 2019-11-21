Thursday November 21, 2019 - British media house, Sky News, was forced on Thursday to delete a story that claimed to have identified the man who fell out of a Kenya Airways plane in London.





In an article published on November 11th, Sky News identified Paul Manyasi as the stowaway and reported that he was an employee of Colnet, a cleaning company based at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.





In the story, they circulated pictures together with the documentary alleging that the man in the picture was Manyasi the stowaway.





But this was not the case because photos circulated were not those of Paul Manyasi but those of 25-year old Cedric Isaac Shivonje who is serving a sentence at Kamiti Prison over defilement.





Speaking during the interview, Shivonje accused the British journalist of fabricating a story about his alleged death.

“I am alive, as you can see,” stated Shivonje who was excited after seeing his father who had travelled all the way from Butali in Kakamega for the interview.





Shivonje’s emergence now complicates the identification dilemma of the man who nestled in the landing compartment of the aircraft on June 30th and fell 3,500 feet as the plane approached Heathrow Airport in London.





“Those are my photos and they were taken from my Facebook page,” Sivonje added.





Kenya Airports Authority issued a statement saying the name Paul Manyasi “does not appear in the JKIA staff register and in the airport’s pass biometric register”.



Colnet also denied it had employed a Paul Manyasi.





Shijvonje's father admitted to having misled the Sky news team when they visited his home with questions about his son claiming that he did not want to tell them or the village that his son was in prison.





He further said that the Sky News team handed him Ksh 20,000 before they left his home.





Isaac Beti and his family planned to sue the British media house for what they termed as defaming their son plus they alleged he had to undergo cleansing after being declared dead.





Through Nairobi law firm, MJM Law LLP, the family wrote a demand letter, which dismissed the ‘Sky TV’ story as “malicious and reckless” and with “blatant falsehoods”.



