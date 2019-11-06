Wednesday November 6, 2019 -Political commentator and lawyer Ambrose Weda has claimed that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is shaken by the stiffness of the Kibra mini poll.





ODM has fronted Imran Okoth, who will have to beat among others, Jubilee's McDonald Mariga, to retain a seat it has held since its (the seat) formation by the 2010 constitution.





According to Weda, despite being perceived to enjoy a massive backing in the region, Deputy President William Ruto's participation in Mariga's campaigns has made things complicated for Raila and his party.





He noted that the DP has scouted for an unknown candidate and made him popular to an extent that Raila is now panicking in a constituency his allies have termed his "political bedroom".





"Ruto has gotten into Baba's (Raila) bedroom with a formidable competition to an extent that Raila is now scrambling and panicking," Weda said.





He said Raila would not have needed help from outside politicians to help his campaign for Imran if he has not panicked.





On Saturday and Sunday, governors Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni), Charity Ngilu (Kitui), Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga) and nominated MP Maina Kamanda campaigned with Raila in Kibra.





Nonetheless, Weda said ODM still stands a better chance of winning the seat, terming it the party's to lose.





"The Raila we know would have put both Uhuru, Ruto and Waiguru on one side and declared a tsunami. However, the seat is ODM's to lose," he added.



