Friday November 15, 2019-President Uhuru Kenyatta's protocol team hatched a tactical plan that will secure the Head of the State's event in Nyeri today.
Uhuru is scheduled to meet Mt Kenya leaders today at State Sagana Lodge in Nyeri and the entry into the exclusive meeting is demanding.
According to reports, the President's team decided to play cards with the invitees, delaying to issue invites so as to allegedly prevent the leaders from holding agenda planning meetings, ahead of interacting with the Head of State.
This underlined the suspicion surrounding the meeting as Uhuru is set to meet some leaders who had aligned themselves towards Deputy President William Ruto.
Another tactic deployed at the gate requires the politicians to rise early towards the event slated for mid-morning.
Upon arrival, they would get their attendance cards at the State Lodge gate upon presenting their Identity Card and phone numbers.
Uhuru finally played the divide and rule strategy with Ruto's camp.
This comes even as some leaders who openly criticized the President were invited while others were not.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Loading...
Post a Comment