Monday November 25, 2019 - Renowned political scientist, Prof Herman Manyora, has said that it is foolhardy for any politician to think that Mt Kenya region is divided.





In an interview with NTV on Monday morning, Manyora who is also a University of Nairobi don said that the division currently being witnessed in Mt Kenya region is just a passing cloud and will fade away with time.





The region is currently divided into two with a huge chunk supporting Deputy President William Ruto while the rest of the group supports President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"Even though there has been a little noise from the mountain. At the right time, everyone from Mt Kenya will face Mt Kenya," Manyora said.





Regarding the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), Manyora said that the case will be different once the BBI task force hands over its report to Uhuru on Tuesday.





According to Manyora, the report will also bring all Kenyans together, observing that it must have been crafted in such a manner where everybody feels included.





"There will be no division."



"This thing has been crafted such that there will be no division," he said.



