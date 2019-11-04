Monday November 4, 2019 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has been accused of preaching politics of hatred in the ongoing political campaigns in Kibra.





The Kibra electorate goes to the poll on November 7th and it is a two horse race between ODM‘s Imran Okoth and Jubilee Party candidate, Macdonald Mariga.





On Sunday, ODM’s Communication Director, Philip Etale, used unsavoury words which many interpreted to be ethnic incitement.





“We have wound up our public campaigns in Kibra. We have declared that all HOTELS should be closed.”





“From tomorrow, the process of FUMIGATION will begin to clear cockroaches, bedbugs, mosquitoes and other insects from the bedroom. Hapo kitaeleweka,” Etale said on Sunday.





Blogger Robert Alai has already called for the arrest of Etale for preaching hatred in Kibra.





During the Sunday rally, Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, was among Jubilee Party leaders who drummed up support for Imran Okoth.



