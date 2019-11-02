Sunday November 3, 2019

-Deputy President William Ruto has left millions of Kenyans in stitches after he blasted National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga.





The DP, who was speaking in Marigat on Saturday, stated that the race to succeed the late Ken Okoth as the MP for Kibra had heated up.





The DP explained that the Jubilee Party (JP) had thrown its weight behind former football star McDonald Mariga, adding that God willing, he would be announced as the winner of the by-election.





Ruto also stated that the Kibra race had heated up since Odinga sought help from smaller parties.





He likened Kibra to Raila's bedroom since the former PM had represented the area as Lang'ata MP for over 20 years.





"If you see someone asking for help in the bedroom, you should know that things are thick. Isn't it?.





"It should be every man for himself in the bedroom. If you see a man asking for reinforcement, things are not going well," Ruto said.





The Kibra parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of Ken Okoth after battling colorectal cancer.



