Tuesday November 19, 2019 - Renowned social media crusader and blogger, Robert Alai, has accused Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, of being gay and ‘munching young boys in Mombasa’.





This is after Lord Abraham Mutai accused the “Sultan”’ of neglecting Mombasa residents and enjoying proceeds of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) alone at the expense of poor Mombasa residents.





“Man who wants to be president. Just another rotten egg.”





“He has neglected Mombasa and now busy enjoying the proceeds of SGR at the expense of the rest of businessmen in Mombasa. Joho Bure tu sana,” Lord Abraham Mutai wrote.





Alai responded by saying “Parties and sleeping with young boys ndio zake”





Joho is the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Deputy Party leader and a close ally of NASA leader, Raila Odinga.





Here is the video they were referencing and a screen shot of the conversation between Alai and Mutai.