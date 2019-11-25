Monday, November 25, 2019 - In Los Angeles, there’s a members' only elite sex club called Snctm, which hosts high profile guests that include Hollywood celebrities.





The annual subscription fee to the club is $75,000 (Ksh 7.5 Million) available to only 20 people across the world.





There is also a special life time membership fee of $1 million (Ksh 100 Million), which is available to only 3 people across the world.





Sntcm club was founded in 2012 by entrepreneur Damon Emanuel Lawner to bring together respectable individuals from all walks of life for sex orgies and crazy partying.





To become a member of the exclusive club, you must go through a competitive and expensive process.





Not every rich man has access to the private club.





In terms of what they look for in members, the founder of the club said, "Beauty, intelligence, wit, success, sexiness, wisdom, openness, non-judgment, desire to explore, fearlessness.”





Applicants must submit photos of themselves and write about their deepest fantasies and what “really” turns them on.

During the lavish parties at the club, most men wear designer tuxedos and black bow tie while women wear lingerie.





Most members of the exclusive club are renowned Hollywood celebrities and wealthy businessmen.





Here’s a sneak preview of what happens inside the exclusive club.















