Tuesday, November 19, 2019 - Imran Okoth was sworn in on Tuesday as Kibra MP at parliament buildings in a ceremony presided over by National Assembly Speaker, Justin Muturi.





Imran emerged victorious in the chaotic by-election that was held on November 7th, using an ODM ticket, with 24,636 votes followed by Jubilee’s McDonald Mariga who garnered 11,230 votes.





Imran now takes over from his late brother, Ken Okoth, who succumbed to Colon Cancer on July.





Taking to twitter, the ODM Party congratulated him and vowed to support him to serve the Kibra residents.





“Congratulations Hon. @ ImranOkoth on assuming office today.”





“We are fully behind you and wish you all the best as you settle down to serve your people of Kibra in the National Assembly...” A tweet from the ODM Party read.