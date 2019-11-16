Saturday November 16, 2019 -President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday hailed the recently concluded Kibra by-election as an example of the good fruits of the handshake between him and ODM Leader, Raila Odinga.





Speaking during a meeting at Sagana State Lodge, Uhuru stated that although his party's candidate, McDonald Mariga, was defeated - the exercise went on peacefully because of the handshake.





The Jubilee Party Leader said the biggest win in Kibra was the fact that different political parties were allowed to compete and sell their different policies in peace - noting that the area would have in the past featured a very violent clash of political parties and personalities.









Mariga conceded defeat and congratulated ODM candidate Imran Okoth who emerged the winner.





Despite the concession, Deputy President William Ruto and his allied have insisted that Jubilee would have won the election but was defeated because of violence meted out on his party's supporters.





The Kibra campaigns had gone on smoothly although there were isolated incidents of some politicians being roughed up after they were allegedly found buying votes.





The statement by President Kenyatta was in sharp contrast to the message coming from Ruto's camp and completely which side he supported in the by-election.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



