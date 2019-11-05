Tuesday, November 5, 2019 - Activist Boniface Mwangi has launched a scathing attack against Jubilee’s candidate in the Kibra by-election, McDonald Mariga, stating that he’s not fit to be an MP.





The celebrated photojournalist shared a video from the famous Land Mawe Stadium in Muthurwa where Mariga honed his football talent showing how the pitch is dilapidated to make his point.





According to Mwangi, Mariga has never given back to the community despite earning mullions in Europe during his playing days.





Mwangi also tore into DP Ruto, who is thought to be the one who convinced the ex-footballer to venture into politics claiming that he’s using this exercise to launder money.





The Kibra by-election is slated for November 7th with ODM candidate, Imran Okoth, the brother of the former late MP, Ken Okoth, perceived as the favorite to emerge victorious.





However, DP Ruto has been campaigning for Mariga in Kibra, the bedrock of ODM leader, Raila Odinga, and a win for the retired footballer will deal the former Prime Minister a severe blow ahead of the 2022 elections.





Watch the video below.