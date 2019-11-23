Saturday November 23, 2019 -Acting Kiambu Governor James Nyoro has vowed to quit if the court allows back Governor Ferdinand Waititu who is facing corruption-related charges.





Nyoro assumed office temporarily after Waititu was barred by the court due to an ongoing court case on fraud.





Speaking yesterday, Nyoro said he can’t work with Waititu again after stealing from poor Kiambu residents.





“If the court allows you to return into office, we shall leave the office for you as we cannot share the same office with you.”





"When you come in we will go if you return. That is if you return! But as long as I am here, my team will work without disruption," Nyoro warned.





He went on to warn individuals from rallying him to work with Waititu to rebuild Kiambu, stating that he could do it on his own.





"Let no one urge me to come back on the perspective that Kiambu is burning. If it is burning, then let us extinguish the fire, not you (Waititu)," Nyoro lashed out.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



