Monday November 18, 2019 - Former Makadara Member of Parliament, Benson Mutura, has vowed to reject the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report in totality if it is not good for him and the people of Kenya.





Speaking over the weekend, Mutura said that nobody can push him into embracing BBI, not even President Uhuru Kenyatta, who has since asked politicians from the Mt. Kenya region to back it.





"Even with the President's directive that we support the BBI, a Constitution affects a person individually and not even my mother can force me on what way to follow,”





“(BBI, mimi hata kama rais akisema tuiunge mkono, katiba ni kuhusu mtu binafsi, hata mama yangu mwenyewe hawezi niambia vile nitafuata)," he said.





He faulted Uhuru for what he termed as rushing into the BBI debate, saying that he has not fully explained his 2018 truce with ODM leader, Raila Odinga, to Kenyans.





According to Mutura, given that the BBI is a scion of the handshake, there is need for Kenyans to be comfortable with the handshake before the BBI can follow.





"If we don't even understand the handshake, how about the BBI?”





“(Sasa kama handshake hatuelewi, hii BBI ndio tutaelewa?)," he added.



