Thursday November 14, 2019 - Kitui East MP, Nimrod Mbai, has said that he would rather vote for anyone or anything but not former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.





Speaking on Radio Citizen's Pata Shika show on Wednesday night, Mbai said that he completely dislikes Raila's ideologies and wouldn't support him even if forced to.





However, he said he has nothing personal against Raila.





"My God has rejected Raila completely, my heart has rejected him since 1982 and I don't hate him as Raila but his way of politicking,”





“(Mimi Mungu wangu amekataa mambo ya Raila kabisa. Roho yangu imemkataa tangu 1982 na simchukii kama Raila ila siasa zake)," Mbai said.





He noted that ODM's future can only be bright without Raila, terming him the reason behind the party's failures.





He observed that the party can only realise its presidential ambitions with someone else as the candidate, but not the former Prime Minister, whose four previous bids have all flopped.





"If ODM wants to win the presidency, let the party bring somebody else but not Raila,”





“(ODM kama wanataka kushinda urais walete mtu mwingine, sio Raila)," he added.



