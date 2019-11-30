Saturday, November 30, 2019 - The no-nonsense criminal lawyer, Cliff Ombeta, has for the first time divulged information on his love life.





While speaking during a recent interview, Cliff revealed that he divorced his wife in 2015 and added that he has two children aged 18 and 15 years from his previous marriage.

“I have divorced five years now and I have two children aged 18 and 15 years” He said.





The celebrated lawyer further said that he don’t want to get married again after his first marriage flopped.





The lawyer fears that if he remarries, the second marriage will also flop and that’s why he doesn’t want to commit himself to relationships.





He also doesn’t want to get more kids.



However, he has a Rwandese girlfriend who is keeping him busy and soothing his heart but has he has no intentions of marrying her.





“I don’t want to be married again. I also don’t want to have other children. I want to concentrate on the two I have.



It’s also tricky dating now because you don’t know who is genuine, who wants you for Cliff the lawyer and not for me. Sometimes you end up pushing away genuine people. But I actually have a girlfriend from Rwanda.” Said Ombeta.





The Kenyan DAILY POST