Tuesday November 26, 2019 - As the country eagerly waits for the launch of the Building Bridges Initiative report, an outspoken Jubilee Party Senator has declared that he will not be attending the Bomas of Kenya meeting.





Speaking yesterday, Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei dismissed the BBI report launch saying that he would never attend such a "kangaroo meeting" which he claimed is illegal.





"I cannot attend such a kangaroo meeting.”





“We know the process that must be followed to amend the constitution," said the youthful Jubilee Senator.





The BBI report continues to generate too much political heat with politicians allied to Dr. Ruto openly opposing it amid claims that it is meant to create some political positions for some political elites.





President Kenyatta and former Prime Minister have, however, on several occasions dismissed such claims even as they insist that the BBI which is the product of the March 2018 handshake between them is meant to unite the country and address all problems that have bedeviled the nation since independence.





Uhuru and Raila are expected to launch the report tomorrow at Bomas of Kenya upon receiving it today.



