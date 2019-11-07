Thursday November 7, 2019 - The Jubilee Party’s candidate in the Kibra by-election, McDonald Mariga, has expressed confidence that he will win by a landslide even after not voting for himself today.





The former Harambee Stars captain is not allowed by law to vote in Kibra because he is not a registered voter in that constituency.

Mariga, who turned down all studio TV and radio interviews during the campaign period, however, blamed the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for his woes.





“I have been living abroad for some time and most of the time I was not able to register as a voter,” Mariga told journalists.





“But it is not only me."



"There are about a million Kenyans who can vote but are not able to because the IEBC has not facilitated the voter registration exercise over there."



"This is among the things I will make when I get elected,” he added.



