Saturday November 16, 2019 -President Uhuru Kenyatta has said he is not aware of the contents of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).





Speaking at Sagana State Lodge on Friday in a meeting with leaders from the Mt. Kenya region, Uhuru said that he would not have a problem if he is asked to become the prime minister in the next government after he completes his second term in office.





The Head of State said that he has been hearing speculations that the report is likely to root for the same, adding that he is ready for anything that will come out of it.





He also asked leaders from the Mt. Kenya region to back the report once it is made public.





“I do not know the contents of the BBI report yet."





“I hear people claiming Uhuru Kenyatta wants to become the prime minister of Kenya.”





“I wouldn’t mind being in leadership in such a post, though let us deal with the current situation first,” Uhuru said.





At the same time, the President noted that he has not promised to endorse ODM leader Raila Odinga in 2022, following claims that he had dumped his deputy William Ruto for Raila.



