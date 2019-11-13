Wednesday, November 13, 2019 - This lady wrote to a popular online relationship expert and revealed why she believes that her boyfriend is using a dildo to have anal sex.





The lady was gifted a dildo on her bridal shower last year which she claims to have used only twice and she recently noticed that it has been going missing in the house.





At times, she finds it in the toilet and at other times, she finds it on her boyfriend’s side of the bed.





Read the lady’s p ost.





Surely, these are the end times.