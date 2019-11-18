Monday, November 18, 2019 - This poor boychild is in a logjam.





When he is banging his girlfriend – a lady that he has dated for 2 years, she moans so loud but recently, he came across a chat of his girlfriend back-biting him and telling her sister how he has a small dick.





From the moans that his girlfriend makes, he thinks he is a bedroom bully but the chat he came across baffled him.





He has tried asking some of his ex-girlfriends whether he has a tiny dick and they have all praised his bedroom skills.





One of his ex-girlfriends has even asked for a rematch, leaving him wondering whether his current girlfriend is taking him for a ride.





It’s never a dull day in the internet.





Read what the poor boychild wrote to a relationship expert.