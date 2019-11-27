Wednesday November 27, 2019 -Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has changed his mind on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report and now supports it 100 per cent despite opposing it earlier.





In a tweet on Tuesday evening, the vocal leader allied to Deputy President William Ruto, Murkomen revealed five reasons why he has changed his tune to support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).





''I support BBI Report because;-





1. Its Presidents own report and largely reflects the views of Jubilee.





2. Doesn’t require a referendum we’ll sort in Parliament.





3. Subject to further discussion and review.





4. Contrary to earlier threats doesn’t amount to a Tsunami.





5. Doesn’t overburden mwananchi,'' said Kipchumba Murkomen.





Murkomen's sentiments came just hours after the BBI task force led by Senator Mohamed Yusuf Haji presented the BBI report to President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House in Nairobi.





His tweet attracted the attention of Senior Counsel Ahmednassir Abdullahi who hailed President Uhuru Kenyatta for coming up with the BBI to unite Kenyans.





''I think this tweet by @kipmurkomen is a GAME CHANGER...unless ODM swings in the opposite direction the political class will be 100% United behind BBI...Give credit to H.E Uhuru,'' said Ahmednassir Abdullahi.



