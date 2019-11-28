Thursday, November 28, 2019 - Talented gospel singer and media personality, Kambua Manundu Mathu, has highlighted some of the things she misses months after giving birth.





The ‘Bado Nasimama’ hit-maker and her husband, Pastor Jackson Mathu, welcomed a bouncing baby boy named Nathaniel back in September after 7 years of marriage.





Taking to Instagram, Kambua listed five things she already missed about being pregnant and what she don’t miss.





Check out her post below.





"Throwback! Here are a few things I miss about being pregnant, as well as what I DON'T miss,





1. I miss being able to eat food without people judging my portions,





2. I miss being offered a seat wherever I went, or ushered to the front of the line





3. I miss my husband rubbing my feet





4. I miss not having to suck in my tummy when taking pictures,

5. I really miss my baby's kicks” wrote Kambua.





What I don't miss





On the other hand, she also shared things she don’t miss about her pregnancy.





“1. I DON'T miss being hungry all the time





2. I don't miss being very sleepy all day





3. I don't miss having to sleep with so many pillows!





4. I don't miss turning around like a truck in my sleep





5. I don't miss all day sickness in my first tri.





6. I don't miss the anxiety of constantly wondering if baby is ok





That's not an exhaustive list, but I'm curious to know what you miss or don't miss about being pregnant. Your turn”



