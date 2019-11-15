Friday, November 15, 2019 - Popular Kikuyu gospel singer, Ben Githae, has made it clear that he will not apologise to Kenyans for the ‘Tano Tena’ song that he composed to campaign for President Uhuru and his deputy, William Ruto, for another term during the hotly contested 2017 election.





The song has been trending on social media recently with those who voted for Jubilee claiming it reminds them of the bad choice they made in voting for Uhuru.





Majority of Kenyans are eking out a living and joblessness is at crisis levels due to Uhuru’s bad economic policies that are driving out investors.





The cost of living is at an all-time high and Uhuru has gone ahead to mock the youth who are the hardest hit by appointing octogenarians into State jobs.





This is why some Kenyans have called on Mr. Githae to release another song apologizing to Kenyans for ‘misleading’ them





A twitter user by the name Moses Ngigi wrote:

“Mpendwa, aka Baba Daisy should release a seven minutes apology hit song so that we can forgive him for misleading us.”





“I personally apologized for voting three times in favor of the poor (in terms of leadership) duo,”





However, Githae remains unapologetic stating that those who voted for Uhuru based on his song should blame themselves.





He went on to reveal that he saw an opportunity and ran with it as he made a tidy sum from the song.





“I saw an opportunity and seized it.”





“I have no apologies to make,” said Mr Githae.





“The president was voted for by over 8 million Kenyans, the ones claiming my song guided their choice of candidates are lying.”





“How can such a huge mass be influenced by a person of my stature,” he added.



