Wednesday, November 27, 2019 - While some ladies crave for big boobs and even go out of their way to increase the size of their twins, this lady’s big boobs have been a something of a curse for her.





The lady took to social media to confess that she has hated her big chest ever since her mum disgraced her for growing breasts early.





She was also bullied and picked on in school just because she began growing breasts earlier than her peers.

Read her post below.