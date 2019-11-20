Wednesday November 20, 2019 -Senate Majority Leader, Kipchumba Murkomen, has revealed one thing that he hates the most about Jubilee Party.





Speaking during an interview on NTV, Murkomen disclosed that he is annoyed by the sprouting of the tanga tanga and kieleweke factions within his party.





He further intimated that the party's issues required a united front instead of forming factions that have for a while seemed to create a rift within Jubilee.





"I hate this idea of 'kieleweke' and 'tanga tanga'. The thing to do now is to bring together the Jubilee party.”





"One of the things we must deal with within the party is to find ways to meet frequently," Murkomen stated.





The Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator also affirmed that, despite missing President Uhuru Kenyatta's Sagana meeting, he believed his sentiments during the gathering.





He, however, noted that it would be important for the president to replicate the move to other regions across the country.





"If the message was about dealing with handshake, putting the country together, dealing with poverty e.t.c, that message is important to the country. I believe the president 100 per cent.





"The President was there (in Sagana) as the President of Kenya, not as a person from a certain ethnic community," continued Murkomen.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



