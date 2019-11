When asked how he deals with his conscience after representing murderers, drug dealers and other criminals charged with capital offences, Ombeta said,"

First of all, my duty is not to judge. As a criminal lawyer, my obligation is to discredit a witness, an assertion, a fact or any kind of evidence that is brought or presented against our clients no matter how horrible, evil or repulsive they are. This is done within the bounds of the law. Not out of it.