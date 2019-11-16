Saturday November 16, 2019 -President Uhuru Kenyatta has lambasted politicians questioning his sincerity to keeping his promise to his Deputy William Ruto with regards to their 2013 agreement.





Speaking on Friday during a meeting at Sagana State Lodge, Uhuru said he has never at any given time promised to support Ruto in 2022.





He told Ruto’s allies to stop reminding him about the 2022 promise to the DP, terming their remainders useless, as he has not made any declaration touching on that yet.





“I have never left my party to join another one. You have never heard me say who you should elect. But why do some people think that they should be reminding me every morning on what I should do or not?" he posed.





Uhuru’s yesterday’s declaration now leaves RUTO’s 2022 Presidential bid in limbo as he is not sure whether he will get the support he needed from Mt. Kenya to win the Presidency in 2022.



