Friday November 29, 2019 -Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has defended his outburst at the Building Bridges Initiative launch at the Bomas of Kenya.





Murkomen was shouted down at some point during the Wednesday event when he claimed that it was biased on those with divergent opinion.





Speaking yesterday, Murkomen remained unapologetic, saying he doesn’t owe anyone any apology for losing it in the presence of President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Leader, Raila Odinga.





He faulted the choice of MC at the event and other speakers.









“Unfortunately, a person who doesn’t have the capacity and the ability to preside over such a function as an MC was chosen without an explanation...,” he said.





“An opportunity was granted to my friend Junet who instead of taking advantage of that opportunity to rise above parochial politics and to run the programme as a national event converted it into be a partisan occasion,” he added.





According to him, the event was choreographed...under the theme of reconciliation through a new Kenya.





He noted that the old Kenya architects stole the show and instead of inclusivity it was exclusivity.





Murkomen also questioned the neutrality of the MC.





“The speakers should have been picked from different political sides to ensure it remained a State function”





“However, it was intended to humiliate those close to the Deputy President,” he said.



