Thursday, November 21, 2019 - A lady has opened up and revealed what her boyfriend keeps doing when they are having sex.





It’s like the 38 year old man is not interested in normal vaginal sex like other men.





He keeps inserting his “cassava” in the wrong hole during the doggy-style position and when his girlfriend questions him, he apologizes claiming it’s a mistake.





The lady is wondering whether the man is gay because of his weird sex fetish.





“How can a 38 year old man not know the right hole” she questions.





Read what she wrote.